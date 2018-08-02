ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Hillary Clinton will be teaming up with Oscar-winner Steven Spielberg to adapt Elaine Weiss’ book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote for a television project.

The former first lady and Secretary of State will gain a new title — executive producer — for the project, which documents the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“The book celebrates those who changed history and laid the foundation for the civil rights movement that came decades later,” according to a press release obtained by ABC News.

In the statement, Mrs. Clinton said, “At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss’ unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who — in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition — fought for and won American women’s right to vote.”

She continues, “Unfolding over six weeks in the summer of 1920, The Woman’s Hour is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times. So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: Their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate.”

She added, “I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Weiss was writing her book, she was “struck by the parallels between women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election.”

After Trump won the election, THR notes, Weiss desperately tried — and eventually succeeded — in getting her book into Mrs. Clinton’s hands.

