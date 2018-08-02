Keith Tsuji/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Believe it or not, there’s actually a Hollywood celebrity who’s not on Twitter. Or wasn’t, until just now.

Writer/director J.J. Abrams joined Twitter Wednesday, and used his very first tweet to announce that shooting’s started on Star Wars Episode IX, while also honoring the late Carrie Fisher.

“Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go,” Abrams wrote, adding “[S]pecial thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part.”

Last week it was announced that Fisher, who died in 2016, would appear in Episode IX via unused footage Abrams shot for The Force Awakens.

As of midnight Wednesday U.S. ET, Abrams had 29.7 thousand Twitter followers, and his inaugural tweet had been retweeted over 11 thousand times.

Stars Wars Episode IX is slated to open nationwide December 20, 2019.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

