ABC/Lisa Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Steve Harvey is headed to Thailand with the lovely and accomplished women of the 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

According to Deadline, Harvey has been tapped to once again host the competition, which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand. This will be Harvey’s fourth time hosting the event.

As you may recall, Harvey received some major backlash in 2015 after he misread the winner’s card and announced Miss Colombia as the winner instead of actual winner Miss Philippines. But Miss Universe still invited the veteran talk show host back in 2016, saying it would give him a shot to redeem himself in Belize. He also hosted the following year’s pageant in Las Vegas.

So far, there haven’t been any foul-ups since the 2015 incident.



The 2018 Miss Universe competition will air live on Sunday, December 16 from 7 to 10 PM ET on Fox.

