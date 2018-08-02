Glen Wilson/Sony Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — With less than two weeks at the box office, The Equalizer 2 director Antoine Fuqua is already thinking about about the film’s third installment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fuqua shared his thoughts on the potential “threequel,” saying he’d definitely want to have the film’s star return for a third chapter.

“I’m looking forward to The Equalizer 3, if that happens. I would love for it to take place internationally, I think Denzel [Washington] would be a great James Bond-type character,” Fuqua said. “Denzel and I talk about a lot of different things. I’ve got some things I’m developing and roles I’d like him to play.”

Fuqua continues, “Normally, that’s how it works with him. I’m dreaming him up as a cowboy or something, and then I’ve got to go pitch it.”

Another role that Fuqua has in mind for the Oscar-winning star is his upcoming adaptation of Scarface.



“My dream is for him to be Scarface,” he said. “He laughs sometimes and he kind of goes, ‘[Al] Pacino did a great job! I don’t want to do that.’ I’m nudging him. I’m trying to nudge him into doing it.'”



While the forthcoming remake may be an option for Washington, the actor told ABC radio in July that he’s not looking to do a third installment of Equalizer.

“No. Well, I don’t need to,” he said. “I got Equalizer [already] .”

