TYLER – An Athens man has been sentenced to prison for the unlawful possession of ricin. Abel Keith Fulton, 20, pleaded guilty back in March. He has now been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in Tyler. He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution for costs incurred by law enforcement officials in connection with the removal of the hazardous materials and decontamination of his residence. Prosecutors say he possessed the drug at his home in August and September of 2016. Ricin is a biological toxin that can be fatal if ingested, inhaled, or injected. There is no known antidote or cure for ricin poisoning. He is said to have made the toxin using supplies that he purchased online.