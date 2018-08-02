TYLER – Highway 64 East, in the vicinity of Big Oak Bay Road east of Tyler, has been reopened after being shut down by a large grass and pasture fire. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said hay raking equipment started the fire that quickly spread to about 10 to 15 acres. Two barns and a shed burned but the firefighters were able to save five structures in the area. The fire was brought under control by 3:40 Thursday afternoon. At one time, a total of 8 fire departments were on the scene, battling the large fire.