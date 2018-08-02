Today is Thursday August 02, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire Closed Highway Reopened East of Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Highway 64 East, in the vicinity of Big Oak Bay Road east of Tyler, has been reopened after being shut down by a large grass and pasture fire. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said hay raking equipment started the fire that quickly spread to about 10 to 15 acres. Two barns and a shed burned but the firefighters were able to save five structures in the area. The fire was brought under control by 3:40 Thursday afternoon. At one time, a total of 8 fire departments were on the scene, battling the large fire.

Fire Closed Highway Reopened East of Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Highway 64 East, in the vicinity of Big Oak Bay Road east of Tyler, has been reopened after being shut down by a large grass and pasture fire. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said hay raking equipment started the fire that quickly spread to about 10 to 15 acres. Two barns and a shed burned but the firefighters were able to save five structures in the area. The fire was brought under control by 3:40 Thursday afternoon. At one time, a total of 8 fire departments were on the scene, battling the large fire.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement