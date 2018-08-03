Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for AMCTyson Beckford is hitting back at Kim Kardashian after she responded to his snarky comment about her body with a seemingly homophobic response.

It all started when Beckford commented on The Shade Room‘s post of Kim wearing tight-fitting leggings and a crop top.

“Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” he wrote in the comments section, later adding, “She is not real, doctor f***** up on her right hip.”



Kardashian then quickly hit back with “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” a comment which many people have interpreted as a homophobic slur.

Beckford also received his shared of backlash from non-celebrities, with some accusing the model of body-shaming Kardashian.

Addressing the accusations in an Instagram story, Tyson wrote, “Despite what @theshaderoom might be tryna say, my opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me! I personally don’t care for it! Done end of story!”

He then added, “Always gonna pick a Beyonce over anyone else.”

Beckford later addressed his sexuality on Instagram in a post.

“Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves! I support LGBTQ even though I’m not Gay,” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself flexing. “It’s just the human thing to do.”

Beckford, who is the father of a 20-year-old son, has been previously linked to a number of female celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

