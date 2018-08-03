HOUSTON (AP) – Friends and neighbors of a Houston man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctors say much of the suspect’s life was a mystery to them. Joseph James Pappas’ neighbors describe him as respectful and polite, but withdrawn. The search continued Thursday for Pappas, whom authorities described as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal. State records show that the 62-year-old Pappas worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and was a licensed real estate broker. Houston police said they’re looking into whether Pappas tried to sell various weapons online several days after the July 20 fatal shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht. A spokeswoman for the hospital where Hausknecht worked says the facility is not aware of any previous threats that had been made against him.