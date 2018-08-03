Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Christopher Robin — Ewan McGregor plays the titular character — the boy we know from the A.A. Milne stories — all grown up and too wrapped up in his job to be with his family. Enter his old pals Pooh, Tigger and the other beloved characters, who help him rediscover the joys of life. Co-starring Hayley Atwell and featuring the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett. Rated PG. (MCGREGOR AND GARRETT AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

* The Spy Who Dumped Me — Mila Kunis and Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon play best friends who end up in the middle an international conspiracy when one’s ex-boyfriend — whom she discovers is a spy — re-enters her life while chased by a team of assassins. Justin Theroux, and Sam Heughan co-star. Rated R.

* The Darkest Minds — A group of teenagers are on the run after mysteriously obtaining superpowers, which the government deems a threat. Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie and Bradley Whitford star. Rated PG-13.

* Eighth Grade — An introverted teenage girl, played by Elsie Fisher, tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school. Rated R.

(The Spy Who Dumped Me trailer contains mild, uncensored profanity.)









