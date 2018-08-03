TYLER – Three Jacksonville men are heading to federal prison for drug trafficking violations. Carlos Brejohn Battle, 33, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In Tyler Thursday, he was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark. Battle was one of 8 persons indicted by a federal grand jury last October following a a federal investigation into wide-spread drug trafficking in East Texas. The 8 were charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms related charges. Judge Clark sentenced two other Jacksonville men on Wednesday in connection with the case. Carlton Deshan Johnson, 28, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison and David Lee Williams, 32, was sentenced to 57 months.