Fire Destroys Frankston Restaurant

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2018 at 11:37 am
FRANKSTON — A well-known Frankston restaurant is destroyed in an early Friday morning fire. Multiple fire departments were called to Glaspie Cattle Co. on Pine Street around 4:00 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Owner James Glaspie told our news partner KETK he opened the eatery in February of this year and it was insured. As emergency crews work to contain the fire, U.S. Highway 175’s westbound mainlanes were closed with traffic diverted to the center turn lane. According to TxDOT, the roadway will resume normal traffic flow once the fire is out and the debris has been cleared from the scene. Caution is advised during travel through the area. If possible, motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays.

