PALESTINE – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on West Oak Street from West Point Tap to Tile Factory roads. The action is needed because of the replacement of a water main. According to the city news release, to ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to use.