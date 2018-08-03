OWN(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey is sharing some details about her love life and it seems she definitely agrees with that old saying, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

In a Q&A segment on O The Oprah Magazine‘s Instagram account, the media mogul answered questions from fans, including what a perfect date night with her longtime partner Stedman Graham would involve.

“Well, I am a really good cook,” Oprah began. “And the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I’ve been cooking for him, no matter what it is — even if it’s a piece of toast — like, the other day I made an English muffin and he’s like, ‘Where did you get this English muffin?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s an English muffin. So he is delighted with anything I make.'”

Of course, Oprah knows exactly what to cook to set the perfect mood for her man.

“My favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner. And then honey… hush. That’s all you need,” she added, raising her eyebrows.

“Little black-eyed peas, cornbread. That’s it. Perfect date night: me cooking and then it’s on.”

