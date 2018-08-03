MARSHALL – Marshall police say they have foiled a murder for hire scheme with a woman’s arrest. She is Trisha George, 33, of Marshall. Detectives received a tip she was trying to hire someone to kill her husband. Marshall detectives reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division for assistance with the case. The police say, during the joint investigation, George paid an undercover officer to commit the crime. On Thursday, George was arrested and charged with capital murder while remuneration, which is murder for hire. She is currently in the Harrison County Jail under a one million dollar bond.