STONEWALL (AP) – Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s home on his Texas ranch will be temporarily closed due to structural issues. National Park Service officials said Thursday that in addition to the home known as the Texas White House, the pool house will also be closed due to structural issues. The park service didn’t give details on the issues but said the facilities will be closed until it can be confirmed there aren’t safety problems. Other attractions at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, located west of Austin, remain open. That includes Johnson’s boyhood home in Johnson City. The ranch house is located is outside of Johnson City. Visitors there can still do the driving tour and go to the visitor center. Johnson died in 1973 – four years after leaving office.