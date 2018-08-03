Today is Friday August 03, 2018
A Murder Indictment in Longview

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm
LONGVIEW – The Gregg County grand jury has indicted a man in a Longview murder. Arrested in early May was Rodrick Deshun Arkeith Elliott, 20. He had earlier said to have been a resident of DeSoto. The jail log lists him as homeless. He was arrested for the stabbing death of Sandy Smith, 51. She was found bleeding at her home on East Grand Avenue. She later died at a Longview hospital. Elliott was later arrested with the help of the victim’s neighbors. He remains in the Gregg County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

