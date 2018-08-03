John Lamparski/WireImage(HOLLYWOOD) — Chris Rock is heading to Fargo.

FX announced on Friday that the comedian will star in the fourth season of the hit limited series.

The new season will be set in 1950’s Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have “struck an uneasy peace.” To keep violence at bay, the heads of both families have agreed to raise each others’ eldest sons.

Rock is set to play the head of one of the syndicates, who’s surrendered his son to the Italian crime boss, and who must now raise the boss’ son as his own. But the truce is jeopardized when the Italian boss dies after going into the hospital for routine surgery.

Production on Fargo begins next year. The role is a return to FX for Rock, who served as an executive producer on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



