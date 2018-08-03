Warner Bros. While Ben Affleck had written a draft of a script when he scheduled to direct a Batman movie — and insisted last year that he wasn’t done playing the Caped Crusader — questions are still being raised about the actor’s participation in the project, which is now being directed by Matt Reeves.

The questions arose from Reeves’ remarks to Deadline during the annual Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles, where the War of the Planet of the Apes director was promoting his Fox TV project The Passage.

When asked about his Batman film, Reeves noted to the trade that Affleck “is still involved,” but wouldn’t confirm if he would be wearing the cape and cowl, expressing that it would be premature to say.

Instead, Reeves offered some tidbits about the Dark Knight’s next adventure, calling it, “noir-driven, in which Batman is investigating a particular case that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Deadline reports.

Reeves wouldn’t say which Batman comics he was basing the film on, but insisted he was doing a “deep dive” into his favorites.

The project is just one of a few Warner Bros. is developing in the Batman universe, including a female villain-centered movie called Gotham City Sirens; a rumored Harley Quinn/Joker film that would again star Margot Robbie and Jared Leto as the criminal couple; a sequel to Suicide Squad; and a Todd Phillips-directed Joker origin film produced by Martin Scorsese, which will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman nemesis.

