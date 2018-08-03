WFAA(PLANO, Texas) — A police officer in Texas helped save a 1-year-old girl who was choking on a marble.

Last month, officer Coy Clements responded to a 911 call about an emergency at a resident’s home in Plano.

Inside, Ariana Yousif, 1, was choking on a marble she had been playing with earlier.

Clements can be seen in bodycam footage striking Ariana’s back several times. After a few attempts the marble flies out of her mouth.

Sity Yousif, Ariana’s aunt, told ABC News that police arrived within minutes after the 911 call was placed. Her sister, Ariana’s mother, does not speak English well, Yousif said, but she was still able to communicate with Clements.

“We thought maybe she’s gone. The police saved her life,” Yousif said.

About six to seven people were in the house when he arrived, Clements, 38, said. All of them were in a state of panic.

“It was just a big blessing that the call came when it did,” he explained. “A lot of times you get calls like that … you’re almost kind of on your knees and you don’t really know what to do with yourself.”

David Tilley, public information officer of the Plano police department, said Clements’ response to the situation was “outstanding.”

“He immediately went to work doing the training skills that he was given and within a matter of a few seconds he had an unresponsive and breathing child that was now back to breathing crying and ultimately turned out to be OK,” he said.

Moss Yousif, Ariana’s father, told ABC affiliate WFAA-TV that Clements is a hero.

“He’s a hero. That’s it. That’s all I can say,” he said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.