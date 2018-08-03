ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Earlier this week, Seth Rogen faced immense backlash after a photo surfaced of a light-skinned black child actor wearing blackface on the set of the Seth’s upcoming film, Good Boys.

According to TMZ, the child was reported to have been a stand-in for 11-year old Keith L. Williams. In the photo he was pictured wearing darker makeup on his face, as well as an afro wig and a fat suit. The image of him in blackface was said to have disturbed at least one person on set.



After the strong criticism, Rogen has now issued an official apology.

“I should start by saying this shouldn’t have happened, and I’m terribly sorry it did. I won’t give excuses for why it happened,” Rogen said in a statement obtained by IndieWire. “I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it – and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again.”

He continued, “I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”

IndieWire also spoke to several cinematographers who said the use of makeup for matching skin tones is simply unorthodox.

“It is important for me to cast a person with similar complexion and physical stature to the actors they are standing in for,” one cinematographer told the site.

“In regards to makeup, I’ve seen wigs used and powder to take down shine, but maybe not as extreme as what is being suggested here. I personally would never ask for someone to be made up in a darker tone.”

