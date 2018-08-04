Today is Saturday August 04, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Rape Kit Backlog

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2018 at 4:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against current and former Houston officials over delays in testing thousands of rape kits. The lawsuit alleged the officials allowed the delays, meaning suspects remained free and justice was denied to the victims. In a 22-page opinion filed Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore ruled that the lawsuit, filed last September, was filed too late. She ruled that a two-year statute of limitations had lapsed in 2013.

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Rape Kit Backlog

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2018 at 4:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against current and former Houston officials over delays in testing thousands of rape kits. The lawsuit alleged the officials allowed the delays, meaning suspects remained free and justice was denied to the victims. In a 22-page opinion filed Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore ruled that the lawsuit, filed last September, was filed too late. She ruled that a two-year statute of limitations had lapsed in 2013.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement