HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against current and former Houston officials over delays in testing thousands of rape kits. The lawsuit alleged the officials allowed the delays, meaning suspects remained free and justice was denied to the victims. In a 22-page opinion filed Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore ruled that the lawsuit, filed last September, was filed too late. She ruled that a two-year statute of limitations had lapsed in 2013.