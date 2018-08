HOUSTON (AP) – The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year’s explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Arkema North America, its CEO Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle were charged in Friday’s Harris County indictment with “recklessly” releasing chemicals into the air. The charge carries up to $1 million in fines and five years’ imprisonment.