US Man Returns Home After Release From Vietnamese Jail

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2018 at 8:49 am
HOUSTON (AP) — An American man who was convicted by a Vietnamese court of disturbing public order after he took part in a rare protest is back in the United States. The Houston Chronicle reports William Nguyen returned to his home in Houston on Friday after spending 40 days in detention before being deported back to the U.S. He was arrested June 10 during protests in Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors. Nguyen, of Vietnamese descent, had faced up to seven years in prison but got a lenient sentence after being found guilty.

