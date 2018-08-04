TYLER – Graduates from three of TJC’s nursing and health sciences programs earned high marks in their recent licensing exams. In the TJC Vocational Nursing program, 93% of graduates passed their National Council Licensure Examination on the first try. The national average passing rate is 83%, and the state average is 87%. In the TJC Physical Therapist Assistant program, 100% of the recent graduating class passed their Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy exams on their initial attempt. The national average was an 85.7% pass rate on the initial attempt. Dental hygiene graduates must pass two board exams to receive their license. Recent TJC graduates had a 100% pass rate on the Western Regional clinical exam and a 97% pass rate on the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam.