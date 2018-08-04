Explosive drones detonate in ‘attempt’ on Venezuelan president: Official

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2018 at 6:58 pm

(CARACAS) -- Several drones armed with explosives were detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Saturday in what a government officials termed an “attempt against the president.”



Maduro, who was unharmed, was speaking at a celebration of the 81st anniversary of the National Guard, when detonations from “various drones” near the presidential area and along the parade route occurred,” Jorge Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information, said on Venezuelan state television.



“This was an attempt against the president,” Rodriguez said. “They failed and will continue to fail. He is in perfect health and shape.”



Maduro was evacuated from the scene and was meeting with his generals and cabinet members, according to Rodriguez.



The minister said seven people were injured and are being treated for unspecified injuries at hospitals.



Video from state television shows Maduro, wearing his presidential banner, speaking about the economy when he hears a noise. The soldiers lined up in front of Maduro can be seen breaking ranks and running before the transmission was cut.



Rodriguez said Maduro will speak to the nation later Saturday evening.



“The people are with the president,” Rodriguez said.



