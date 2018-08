MIDLAND (AP) — A West Texas county commissioner has pleaded guilty to charges related to a bribery scheme. Authorities say Presidio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lorenzo Padilla Hernandez took bribes to favor a document management system contractor. During a court hearing Friday in Midland, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and deprivation of honest services. Hernandez faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced November 19.