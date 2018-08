MCALLEN (AP) — A legal advocacy group in Texas says an immigrant from Guatemala has been reunited with his 2-year-old daughter after being separated by authorities when they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in July. The Texas Civil Rights Project announced Saturday Mario Perez Domingo and his daughter were reunited after the results of a DNA test. The two had been separated on July 7 after agents didn’t believe he was the father, forcing him to submit DNA evidence to prove he was the parent.