SAN MARCOS (AP) — Authorities have identified all five individuals who died last month in a massive fire at two apartment complexes in San Marcos. Officials on Friday announced that 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells was the last victim to be identified after the July 20 fire. The four victims previously identified were: 20-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio; 19-year-old Haley Frizzell of San Angelo; 23-year-old James Miranda of Mount Pleasant; and 21-year-old David Ortiz of Pasadena.