TYLER – The city of Tyler is conducting a survey to get community input on city planning. An independent consulting firm, ETC Institute, will randomly select households to participate in the survey and share their feedback. According to a city news release, the survey will establish priorities for #ItsTimeToBuildTyler: infrastructure, parks, recreation facilities, programs and services within the community. In 2006, the City completed its first survey to coincide with the adoption of the Tyler 21 Comprehensive Plan. Another survey was conducted in 2012 for the five-year update of the Plan. City completed another survey in 2015. This survey is intended to be the first part of the 2019 review of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan.