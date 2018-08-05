LONGVIEW – The Bloomberg Financial Service is reporting President Donald Trump’s trade war has derailed Eastman Chemical Co.’s efforts to sell some factories in Longview. After five years of talks with multiple parties to sell ethylene plants in Longview, the company is putting the effort on hold, Chief Financial Officer Curt Espeland said Friday. One reason is that a wave of new plants has cut spot prices for ethylene, a gas that is the foundation for 40% of chemicals and an ingredient in most plastics.

The other reason is the trade war. China has responded to U.S. tariffs with its own, targeting $5.4 billion of chemicals and plastics annually imported into the country, according to the American Chemistry Council, an industry group. Beijing is going after chemicals because shale fracking unleashed a torrent of inexpensive natural-gas feedstock that has made the U.S. the world’s low-cost producer, the council said.

Eastman reported second-quarter profit Thursday that topped the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company maintained its forecast for a 10% to 14% increase in full-year earnings.