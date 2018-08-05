ABC News(LOMOK, Indonesia) — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The powerful quake struck at a depth of 10.5 kilometers off the north coast of Lombok, a little over a mile from Loloan village, on Sunday night local time, the USGS said.

Indonesia’s agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics issued a tsunami warning just minutes after the earthquake hit.

The agency later declared the warning over.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damage was in the aftermath of the quake. An image from Lombok showed swarms of people outside in the street and away from buildings, as an ambulance rushed by.

Another image from the neighboring island of Bali showed structural debris that had crushed parked motorbikes on the road.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which is situated on the seismically active “Ring of Fire” hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean. In late 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people in various nations around the Indian Ocean.

