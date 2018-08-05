ELKHART – A one vehicle accident in Anderson County has left two persons dead and two injured. Dead at the scene were two back seat passengers who were unable to get out the car when it caught fire. There are identified as Luis Sardina, 17 and Javier Sardina, 14, both of Palestine. The driver, Miguel Morales-Ochoa, 17, of Palestine and the front seat passenger, Trina Bambeck, 18, of Palestine, were able to get out of the car. Bambeck is being treated at Palestine Regional Medical Center while Morales-Ocho is being treated at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. The Department of Public Safety says their car left the roadway to the right and entered the west ditch in a side skid where it struck a tree causing it to flip and come to rest on its top. The accident happened at just before 1:00 Saturday morning on County Road 136, about half a mile west of Elkhart.