OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The operators of a Baptist church camp in south-central Oklahoma have agreed to improve the safety of campers to settle a lawsuit over the rape of a 13-year-old Texas girl at the camp. The 2016 attack occurred at the Falls Creek church camp, which is visited by about 50,000 people each summer. A cook at the camp, 37-year-old Benjamin Petty, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree rape and other charges and was sentenced to 15 years’ probation in a plea deal that spared him prison time.