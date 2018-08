PASADENA (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally stabbing his two children in Houston has been hospitalized after police found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car. Houston police say 61-year-old Jean Pierre Ndossoka was taken to a hospital in stable condition Sunday after authorities found him in Pasadena, just southeast of Houston. Police say he’s expected to survive. Court records show he’s charged with capital murder.