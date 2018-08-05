TYLER – Here’s a look at road work planned in the Tyler district of TxDOT during the week of August 6th. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Summer seal coat operations are winding down in the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle. Because the time to complete work on each roadway is estimated, these schedules are subject to change. Striping and button installation operations will continue on various roadways for the next few weeks with little traffic disruption.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/033-2018.html for a complete rundown of projects around the district.