TYLER – The high school name issue will be back before Tyler school trustees on Monday. The TISD school board has called a special meeting to consider changing the name of one or both of the high schools. If they decide on the name change, then they will begin the process to select a new name, or names. People on both sides of the issue discussed it at the last school board meeting. Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30pm at the Jack L. Davidson Conference Center on West Glenwood.