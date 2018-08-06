iStock/Thinkstock(MONROE, N.C.) — A 9-year-old North Carolina boy running a lemonade stand was robbed by an armed suspect Saturday, police said.

The boy was selling lemonade in Monroe, about 25 miles from Charlotte, when he was approached by a teen who stuck what appeared to be a handgun to the boy’s stomach, demanded money and fled on foot, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy had less than $20 in cash on him, police spokesman Tony Underwood told ABC News affiliate WSOC.

Officials believe the suspect, described as a black male in his teens, made his getaway on a bicycle after the robbery. He was seen wearing a camouflage hat and a black shirt.

While searching for the suspect, deputies found a trail that led into the woods where the hat, a black-colored BB handgun and a stolen metal tin containing the boy’s cash were recovered, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

