AUSTIN (AP) – Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed personnel to improve campus security after the deadly May attack at a Houston-area high school. But Texas apparently won’t be tightening restrictions on gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Gov. Greg Abbott said after the Santa Fe High School shooting that Texas should look for ways to keep guns away from people who pose an “immediate danger to others.” That’s the point of so-called red flag laws like those passed by six states since February’s massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida. But after criticism of red flag laws from gun rights groups and state Republicans, Abbott now says he wasn’t advocating for them. And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says they wouldn’t get support from the state Senate.