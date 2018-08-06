L-R: Henry Cavill, Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”; Chiabella James/© 2018 Paramount Pictures(NEW YORK) — Mission: Impossible — Fallout topped the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $35 million. It’s total stateside earnings now stand at just under $125 million.

The film did even better overseas, where it grabbed another $76 million for a total of $205 million. That places it 21 percent ahead of the previous installment, 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. Fallout‘s worldwide tally currently stands at $329.5 million.

Disney’s live action/CGI-animated feature Christopher Robin, starring Ewan McGregor, debuted in second place, falling short of expectations with an estimated $25 million. One of the weekend’s other new releases, the action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, also finished below expectations, taking third place with an estimated $12.35 million.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again delivered an estimated $9 million for a fourth-place finish. Rounding out the top five is The Equalizer 2, earning an estimated $8 million.

The sci-fi thriller The Darkest Minds, which also debuted this weekend, could only muster an estimated $5.8 million from 3,127 theaters, ranking it as the 11th worst opening of all time for a film opening in 3,000-plus locations. Eighth Grade, which expanded nationwide into 1,084 theaters, brought in an estimated $2.87 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated box office:

1. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, $35 million

2. Christopher Robin, $25 million

3. The Spy Who Dumped Me, $12.35 million

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, $9 million

5. The Equalizer 2, $8.8 million

6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, $8.2 million

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp, $6.18 million

8. The Darkest Minds, $5.8 million

9. Incredibles 2, $5 million

10. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, $4.86 million

