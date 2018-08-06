Today is Monday August 06, 2018
Texas Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2018 at 8:55 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas shoppers will get a tax break later this week as children prepare to return to school. The Texas comptroller’s office says the annual tax-free weekend , for a number of school-related items, begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear and school supplies priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes for the weekend. The sales tax holiday applies to purchases from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state. Layaways are eligible. Officials say the tax break could save buyers about $8 on every $100 spent. Some purchases are not eligible for the tax break, including jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, wallets, watches and similar items. The Texas tax break weekend began in 1999.

