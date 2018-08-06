KILGORE — Two East Texans will be back in court Monday in connection to the disappearance of a Kilgore woman. Allen Lamont Sutton, 28, and Laneshia Lashae Young, 22, both of Overton, were named in sealed indictments returned by the Rusk County Grand Jury. The two count indictments are for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (human corpse), felony 2, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence Felony 3. Sheryia Grant was 8 months pregnant when she disappeared August 20th, 2016. Grant’s body has not been found. However, evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates she was murdered shortly after she was reported missing. Investigators say additional forensic evidence is still being evaluated and processed as the investigation is continuing.