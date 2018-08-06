Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Murphy Brown creator Diane English, who’s also behind the forthcoming CBS Murphy Brown revival, said at the show’s panel Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills that you can expect the show to address the #MeToo movement.

“We support the investigation,” English said right off the bat, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS President and CEO Les Moonves. “None of us have had any negative experience in that regard at CBS, she said, adding with a laugh, “and I go back to the Bill Paley days. I’ve outlasted all these guys.”

Adds English, “I have never experienced any kind of sexual misconduct personally or misogyny and, as far as I know, no one on my crew has.”

That said, English takes the subject of sexual misconduct “so seriously that we actually developed an episode about the #MeToo movement many months ago, and that will be our fourth episode.”

Murphy Brown 2.0 will also focus on what English sees as scary times for journalists.

“I’m focusing the show, really, through the prism of the press. The first amendment and free press is under attack like I’ve never seen before, I don’t think anybody’s seen before,” she said.

“The press is not the enemy of the people,” she continued, “and these guys, our characters, are the press. So we deal with that a lot.”

The Murphy Brown revival debuts September 27 at 9:30 ET p.m. on CBS.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.