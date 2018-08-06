Study shows adults in the U.S. spend more than 11 hours a day interacting with media

It's no surprise that people in the United States are massively into mass media, but a new study shows just how much: adults in the U.S. spend more than 11 hours of every day watching, reading, playing games, or otherwise interacting with media.

According to the first-quarter 2018 Nielsen Total Audience Report, new platforms and streaming media are making it easier for people to stay glued to the stuff they like to watch.

Overall video use alone took up nearly six hours of an average U.S. adult's day. That's "time spent with a TV set, computer video and using video focused app/web on smartphones and tablets," according to The Nielsen Company.



Adults in this country between the ages of 18-34 spend some 43% of their media time on digital platforms -- with 29% interacting with media either online or via apps.

And as those early adopters do their thing, their older counterparts start to follow suit, getting more used to streaming services and the like vs. traditional broadcast TV.

What's more, adults now spend, on average, 45 minutes of their day on social media, according to the report.

