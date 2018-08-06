TYLER – There is a called meeting Tuesday morning at 10:00 of the Trustees of Tyler Junior College. The proposed tax rate is the only item on the agenda. Last Thursday, trustees approved a half-cent tax hike. It would bring the tax rate to just over 20 cents per $100 valuation. When the tax hike got preliminary approval, it was contingent upon further information from the Smith County Appraisal District. Now that the board has received the valuations it appears as if the board will update the proposal based upon those numbers. If the figures show a tax hike is still needed, It would be subject to approval at the trustee’s meeting later this month. Public hearings on the rate hike have been set for August 16 and 23.