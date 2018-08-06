Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Dave Bautista is speaking out again about Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn’s firing — and he’s clearly still not happy about it.

In a tweet Sunday, the actor wrote that he’ll reprise his role as Drax in the third installment of the franchise, but only because he’s contractually obligated.

“I will do what I’m legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for,” he wrote. “GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG.”

“It’s also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis. That’s just how I feel,” Bautista wrote in the same tweet.

Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios in July after offensive old tweets of his were unearthed by a right-wing commentator.

This isn’t the first time Bautista has spoken out against Gunn’s firing. Right after the announcement, he tweeted, “@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good-natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

Bautista also took part in a unified message from the entire cast of the Marvel movie — which include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper — in which they all stated that they “fully support James Gunn.”

“The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love,” the cast letter continues. “We believe the [movie’s] theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

