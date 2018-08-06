Today is Monday August 06, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ star Kurt Russell defends James Gunn: “I hope he is forgiven”

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Add Kurt Russell to the list of Guardians of the Galaxy series stars to express support for writer-director James Gunn.  As previously reported, Gunn was fired from a third film in the series after offensive tweets of his were unearthed.

“It’s sad,” Russell told Variety over the weekend. “But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it.”

Russell added, “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

The actor played a living planet named Ego — the father of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord — in GOTG2.  Speaking about Gunn, he told Variety, “You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever, you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something…which [led] him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

Since Gunn was terminated last month, the movie’s entire cast posted a social media message signed in solidarity, imploring Disney to hire him back.

On Sunday, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, vented on Twitter that “GOTG w/o James Gunn isn’t GOTG.” The wrestler-turned-actor also said he’d only participate in Vol. 3 because he was contractually obligated to do so.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ star Kurt Russell defends James Gunn: “I hope he is forgiven”

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Add Kurt Russell to the list of Guardians of the Galaxy series stars to express support for writer-director James Gunn.  As previously reported, Gunn was fired from a third film in the series after offensive tweets of his were unearthed.

“It’s sad,” Russell told Variety over the weekend. “But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it.”

Russell added, “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

The actor played a living planet named Ego — the father of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord — in GOTG2.  Speaking about Gunn, he told Variety, “You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever, you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something…which [led] him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

Since Gunn was terminated last month, the movie’s entire cast posted a social media message signed in solidarity, imploring Disney to hire him back.

On Sunday, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, vented on Twitter that “GOTG w/o James Gunn isn’t GOTG.” The wrestler-turned-actor also said he’d only participate in Vol. 3 because he was contractually obligated to do so.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement