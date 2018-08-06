Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Add Kurt Russell to the list of Guardians of the Galaxy series stars to express support for writer-director James Gunn. As previously reported, Gunn was fired from a third film in the series after offensive tweets of his were unearthed.

“It’s sad,” Russell told Variety over the weekend. “But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it.”

Russell added, “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

The actor played a living planet named Ego — the father of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord — in GOTG2. Speaking about Gunn, he told Variety, “You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever, you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something…which [led] him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

Since Gunn was terminated last month, the movie’s entire cast posted a social media message signed in solidarity, imploring Disney to hire him back.

On Sunday, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, vented on Twitter that “GOTG w/o James Gunn isn’t GOTG.” The wrestler-turned-actor also said he’d only participate in Vol. 3 because he was contractually obligated to do so.

