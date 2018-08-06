FX(LOS ANGELES) — Just weeks after the Emmy nominations announcement, the Television Critics Association honored the best shows of 2018 at the TCA Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel Saturday.

FX was the big winner of the night. The network took home Outstanding Achievement in Drama for The Americans and Outstanding Achievement in Miniseries for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Both series are nominated in similar categories for this year’s Emmy awards. The Americans also won Program of the Year, and star Keri Russell was honored for Individual Achievement in Drama.

Netflix’s hit Queer Eye received the award for reality programming, while NBC’s The Good Place won for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. The NBC classic comedy Friends won the Heritage Award.

Additionally, the TCAs recognized Rachel Brosnahan from Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

The late Anthony Bourdian was also honored in the Outstanding News and Information category for his CNN show Parts Unknown. Bourdain passed away in June after committing suicide while filming the series in Paris.

The event was hosted by BET’s Robin Thede, Here’s the full list of winners:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Keri Russell, The Americans FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Killing Eve (BBC America)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies And Miniseries: The Assassination of Gianni Versace; American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: The Americans (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: The Good Place (NBC)

Program of the Year: The Americans (FX)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno

Heritage Award: Friends (NBC)

