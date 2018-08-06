TYLER – Keep Tyler Beautiful has handed out the First Quarter Beauty and Business Award. The award goes to the Genecov Group. It was nominated by the public and was selected by the Keep Tyler Beautiful board as the winner. Board members examine different aspects of the business. They look at everything from the property is inviting with the use and upkeep of greenery, the parking area is litter free, the store front has attractive signs and the building front is in good shape with clean paint or bricks. The winner of the award is presented a certificate and yard sign from the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board.

By awarding businesses who keep their property beautiful and clean, Keep Tyler Beautiful hopes to motivate others in the city to do the same. The public is invited to nominate a business by emailing a photo to Angela Bennis, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@tylertexas.com.