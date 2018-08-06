ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse — the men behind the hit show Lost — say they’ve tried to reach out to Evangeline Lilly to “profoundly apologize” to her for scenes in which she had to appear partially nude.

As previously reported, Lilly gave an interview to a podcast in which she said she felt “cornered” to do a scene for which she had to disrobe — which left her “mortified and trembling.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp heroine said, describing the scene in season three of the ABC show, “I felt had no choice in the matter…I was crying my eyes out.” She also revealed she’d tried in vain to head off a similar scene in season five.

According to Deadline, the producers issued a statement saying in part, “Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost.”

It continued, “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

