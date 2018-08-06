TYLER – A Tyler man has been arrested on aggravated robbery charges. Joseph Glynn Sanders, 41, was arrested Sunday for the robbery of an individual. He is said to have approached a man and a woman on Houston Street early Saturday morning and forced the man, at gun point, to go with him. He is said to have taken him to another location, robbed him, then brought him back to Houston Street. He was arrested Sunday after an officer saw Sanders, and the woman from the first incident, arguing at 69 North and the Loop. He was arrested after the officer had to use mace to bring him under control. When arrested, officers found cocaine on him. He has been charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He remains in the Smith County jail.